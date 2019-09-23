Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) and Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Comparing side by side

Both Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) and Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owl Rock Capital Corporation 16 11.47 N/A 1.52 10.44 Snap Inc. 14 16.84 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Owl Rock Capital Corporation and Snap Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Owl Rock Capital Corporation and Snap Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owl Rock Capital Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 5.1% Snap Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -39%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Owl Rock Capital Corporation and Snap Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Owl Rock Capital Corporation 0 3 5 2.63 Snap Inc. 1 11 8 2.40

Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a -1.18% downside potential and a consensus target price of $16.69. Competitively the average target price of Snap Inc. is $16.55, which is potential -2.88% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Owl Rock Capital Corporation seems more appealing than Snap Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Owl Rock Capital Corporation and Snap Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 33.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.6% of Snap Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Owl Rock Capital Corporation 1.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.32% Snap Inc. -4.6% 17.07% 50% 155.71% 36.92% 204.9%

For the past year Owl Rock Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Snap Inc.

Summary

Owl Rock Capital Corporation beats Snap Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company. It offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. The company also provides a suite of content tools for partners to build, edit, and publish snaps and attachments based on editorial content; and Spectacles, which are sunglasses that capture video from a human perspective. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Venice, California.