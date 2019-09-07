Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) and Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) and Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Software & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owl Rock Capital Corporation 16 11.00 N/A 1.52 10.44 Net Element Inc. 5 0.31 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Owl Rock Capital Corporation and Net Element Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owl Rock Capital Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 5.1% Net Element Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -17.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Owl Rock Capital Corporation and Net Element Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Owl Rock Capital Corporation 0 3 5 2.63 Net Element Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$16.69 is Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 2.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Net Element Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.7% of Net Element Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Owl Rock Capital Corporation 1.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.32% Net Element Inc. -3.92% -19.47% -33.45% -36.88% -48.53% -35.66%

For the past year Owl Rock Capital Corporation has 2.32% stronger performance while Net Element Inc. has -35.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Owl Rock Capital Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Net Element Inc.

Net Element, Inc. operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company worldwide. It operates in three segments: North America Transaction Solutions, Mobile Solutions, and Online Solutions. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services that businesses require to accept cashless transaction for retail card-present, e-commerce, or card-not-present mail order/telephone order transactions; and Aptito, a cloud-based point of sale (POS) platform, which includes hospitality, mobile POS, and small to medium sized business retail POS applications, as well as offers mobile payment and merchant back office reporting services, and merchant performance analytical tools. The Mobile Solutions segment provides an integrated mobile billing and mobile commerce solution for digital merchants, such as social networks, game developers, online magazines, mobile applications, and digital media operators to monetize their content in a mobile environment. It also offers various mobile payment solutions for Web services and mobile applications. This segment enables mobile users to pay for purchases through mobile devices, interactive devices, or Web without a credit card or a bank account. The Online Solutions segment operates PayOnline, a software-as-a-service suite of solutions for electronic and mobile commerce gateway and payment processing platform that facilitate payment acceptance and processing through point-to-point encryption and tokenization solutions. It operates in North America, the Russian Federation, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, Florida.