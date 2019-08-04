Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Internet Software & Services companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0% of Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.33% of all Internet Software & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.51% of all Internet Software & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Owl Rock Capital Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Owl Rock Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|8.90%
|5.10%
|Industry Average
|601.66%
|16.68%
|7.96%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Owl Rock Capital Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Owl Rock Capital Corporation
|N/A
|16
|10.44
|Industry Average
|149.31M
|24.82M
|62.41
Owl Rock Capital Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Owl Rock Capital Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Owl Rock Capital Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Owl Rock Capital Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.43
|4.69
|2.79
As a group, Internet Software & Services companies have a potential upside of 64.57%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Owl Rock Capital Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Owl Rock Capital Corporation
|1.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.32%
|Industry Average
|6.31%
|8.24%
|21.63%
|48.76%
|45.85%
|66.37%
For the past year Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Dividends
Owl Rock Capital Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s rivals beat Owl Rock Capital Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.
