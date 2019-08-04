Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Internet Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.33% of all Internet Software & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.51% of all Internet Software & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Owl Rock Capital Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owl Rock Capital Corporation 0.00% 8.90% 5.10% Industry Average 601.66% 16.68% 7.96%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Owl Rock Capital Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Owl Rock Capital Corporation N/A 16 10.44 Industry Average 149.31M 24.82M 62.41

Owl Rock Capital Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Owl Rock Capital Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Owl Rock Capital Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Owl Rock Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.43 4.69 2.79

As a group, Internet Software & Services companies have a potential upside of 64.57%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Owl Rock Capital Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Owl Rock Capital Corporation 1.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.32% Industry Average 6.31% 8.24% 21.63% 48.76% 45.85% 66.37%

For the past year Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Owl Rock Capital Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s rivals beat Owl Rock Capital Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.