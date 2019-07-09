Owl Creek Asset Management LP Upped Its Stake in Louisiana Pac (LPX) as Market Value Declined; Columbus Circle Investors Boosted Its Workday (WDAY) Holding by $3.51 Million

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 61.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 652,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.72M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.94 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 767,501 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 9.72% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 18,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,604 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07 million, up from 44,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $215.27. About 1.45 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 39,761 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,511 shares. Voya Investment Lc has 257,407 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 1.58 million shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 1.98M shares. Northern Tru reported 0.01% stake. Citadel Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 91,930 shares. Hawk Ridge Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 4.17% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co has 2.95 million shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 262 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 470,319 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.22M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Salem Inv Counselors invested in 0.09% or 31,930 shares.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 492,800 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $67.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 251,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,612 shares, and cut its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Louisiana-Pacific Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Louisiana-Pacific Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML warms up to three paper/packaging stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 sales for $4.66 million activity. Another trade for 4,024 shares valued at $663,398 was made by Bozzini James on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 6,370 shares valued at $1.05 million was sold by BHUSRI ANEEL. The insider DUFFIELD DAVID A sold $50.01M. Shaughnessy James P had sold 4,800 shares worth $799,643 on Thursday, January 10. Stankey Michael A. sold $296,776 worth of stock. Fernandez Gomez Luciano had sold 3,483 shares worth $573,755 on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Com holds 0.13% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 94,345 shares. 9,099 were accumulated by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Personal Advisors holds 0.01% or 6,628 shares. 9,396 are owned by Profund Advsrs Llc. Banbury Limited Liability holds 109,448 shares or 6.1% of its portfolio. Champlain Invest Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 1.27% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 753,210 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 5,210 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Company Of Vermont has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Lazard Asset Limited reported 12,700 shares. Accuvest Glob has 6,076 shares. Cap Ww Invsts holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 5.30M shares. First Interstate Financial Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Parkside Bancshares Tru owns 105 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited invested in 0.09% or 1.44 million shares.