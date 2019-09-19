Owl Creek Asset Management LP Upped Its Cit Group (CIT) Stake; Valueact Holdings LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) by $210.00 Million as Shares Rose

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 88.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 493,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.19M, up from 556,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 735,844 shares traded or 3.16% up from the average. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 ALL OF OUTSTANDING $383 MLN 5.500% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBR 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ CIT Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIT); 06/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate CIT Group’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’ and Subordinated Notes ‘BB’; 07/03/2018 – CIT Adds to Sales Team in Office Imaging; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 12/03/2018 – ONDECK’S BRAUSE FORMERLY W/ CIT GROUP; 30/05/2018 – CIT Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $79M Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 26/04/2018 – CIT Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $500 Million of Its Common Stk; 05/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 5 / 2018 – Toys R Us- Delaware, Inc. dba Toys R Us and Babies R Us (Store #6333 Queens) – New York Cit

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 28.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $519.55 million, down from 5.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $130.91. About 540,073 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 302,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 990,932 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $936,573 activity. Alemany Ellen R had bought 11,500 shares worth $500,817 on Tuesday, August 13. McPhail Kenneth had bought 1,000 shares worth $43,139. 2,000 shares were bought by Solk Steve, worth $84,900.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold CIT shares while 99 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.88% less from 94.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Grp Incorporated Limited Com holds 0.07% or 43,402 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 7,402 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 315,901 shares. Oakbrook Lc holds 3,950 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0.03% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 2.21M shares. 18,344 were reported by Utah Retirement. Natixis has 178,032 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 19,589 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 8,505 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 19,470 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.1% or 406,714 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 257,898 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Gp reported 3,700 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 45,185 shares.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $271.83M for 6.15 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.