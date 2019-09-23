Owl Creek Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Lkq (LKQ) Position as Stock Value Declined; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Beech Hill Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $736,656

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 49,543 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 42,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 1.59 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 302,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 990,932 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.37 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.84. About 1.05 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UPS hires C-Suite successor to champion sustainability efforts – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPS Is Waiving Delivery Surcharges for the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): Poised For Long-Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Invest Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.64% or 112,446 shares. Adirondack Co, a New York-based fund reported 2,133 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gru Ltd Llc owns 0.13% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 17,342 shares. Halsey Associates Ct has 2.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Everence Capital accumulated 20,088 shares. Kanawha Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc reported 2.63 million shares. Hightower Advisors Lc has 836,107 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 792 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,273 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.37% or 5,098 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.24% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 886,338 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Looking For A Breakout In LKQ Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Auto Stocks Reporting Q2 Earnings for Jul 25: BWA and LKQ – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LKQ Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Tocagen Falls On Failed Late-Stage Brain Cancer Study; Sintx Technologies Shares Jump – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd invested in 0.39% or 85,475 shares. Mawer Mgmt Ltd reported 641,692 shares. Amp Cap Invsts accumulated 104,195 shares. Bridger Limited Liability Co reported 1.87% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 12,600 shares. Hrt Financial Llc has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Capital World Investors owns 8.79M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd owns 117,035 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Horizon Ltd Com reported 12,790 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Landscape Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 105,994 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 331,641 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 866 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 503,924 shares.