Owl Creek Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Holder United Services Automobile Association Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.11 Million as Share Value Declined

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 56.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 195,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 152,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38M, down from 347,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $559.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $195.99. About 7.65 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – Coatue Hedge Fund Keeps Faith in Facebook Following Data Scandal; 16/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S FUND IS SAID ADDED FACEBOOK HOLDINGS IN MARCH: RTRS; 13/04/2018 – Bits: Kevin’s Week in Tech: Another Facebook-Free Edition; 26/04/2018 – Facebook set to soar at the open after earnings beat; 16/04/2018 – Single sign-in services from tech giants such as Google and Facebook make it easy to sign in to a lot of different sites without remembering different usernames and passwords for each one; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Kennedy Says Some of Facebook’s Behavior Is ‘Creepy’ (Video); 19/03/2018 – Facebook Breach Challenges Public Trust in Tech Companies (Video); 09/04/2018 – Facebook chief admits `mistakes’ over data leaks; 27/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before Congress; 05/04/2018 – BTIG’S GREENFIELD: FEAR OF REGULATION AROUND FACEBOOK OVERBLOWN

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 123,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 1.03M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 17.76% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 05/03/2018 Allscripts will integrate Lyft’s technology into its electronic medical records system to eliminate the need for someone to manually order rides; 16/05/2018 – Practice Fusion, an Allscripts company, to Show New Real-World Evidence (RWE) at the 23rd Annual International Society for Phar; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts Backs 2018 Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 24/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SAYS HEALTHCARE GROUP SINGHEALTH HAS PARTNERED WITH ALLSCRIPTS TO IMPLEMENT IPRO ANESTHESIA ACROSS THE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SELLS ONECONTENT TO HYLAND SOFTWARE,; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE-ECS ACQUISITION, NETSMART’S UNIT, CHT, CHANGE HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS ENTERED MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 16/05/2018 – Practice Fusion, an Allscripts company, to Show New Real-World Evidence (RWE) at the 23rd Annual International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MDRX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 165.91 million shares or 2.66% less from 170.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 48,485 shares. Cambridge Advisors has invested 0.04% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). 25,258 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins Company. State Bank Of New York Mellon owns 2.18M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 181,304 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company has 0% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 39,518 shares. Campbell Adviser Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Adirondack Rech & Inc holds 2.8% or 471,420 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) or 109,313 shares. Loomis Sayles And Commerce LP owns 2,197 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 10,660 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh invested in 1.49M shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 31,014 shares.

More notable recent Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EPSi announces partnership with Ilerasoft Nasdaq:MDRX – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Is Sinking Today – Motley Fool” published on November 02, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “RxBenefit Clarityâ„¢ Available Soon to Allscripts Users – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Arise Austin Medical Center and The Hospital at Westlake Medical Center select Allscripts Sunrise – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Allscripts Sunriseâ„¢ goes live in Gippsland Nasdaq:MDRX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $72,000 activity.

Analysts await Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.13 per share. MDRX’s profit will be $18.30 million for 26.45 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 10,485 shares to 81,001 shares, valued at $10.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 28,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. Stretch Colin also sold $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Cox Christopher K sold $2.39M worth of stock or 15,900 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase invested in 1.59% or 2.00 million shares. Chem Fincl Bank reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Services Automobile Association has 1.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Contour Asset Management Limited Com owns 104,398 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc invested in 42,943 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Sterling Invest Mngmt accumulated 12,209 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 0.43% stake. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Liability holds 7,255 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 6,270 are held by Ims Cap. L & S holds 55,097 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Putnam holds 0.59% or 1.52M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp has 1.68% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 911,675 shares. Brinker holds 103,040 shares. Lone Pine Limited Co has 4.72% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Personal Capital Advsr holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 259,660 shares.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 652,000 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $41.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).