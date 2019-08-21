Owl Creek Asset Management LP Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Trimmed by $32.48 Million as Shares Rose; Nokota Management LP Increased Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $18.37 Million

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 56.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 195,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 152,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38 million, down from 347,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.29. About 2.99M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 10/04/2018 – Sen. John Thune casts doubts on swift regulation of Facebook in response to user privacy concerns; 10/04/2018 – Some of the biggest names in the business world have spoken out about Facebook’s policies; 01/05/2018 – Looker Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 26/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION SAYS IT HAS AN “OPEN, NON-PUBLIC INVESTIGATION” OF FACEBOOK’S PRIVACY PRACTICES -STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Facebook takes down accounts used by Russian troll farm; 28/03/2018 – ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O – WAS INFORMED BY FACEBOOK, THAT FACEBOOK PARTNER CATEGORIES WILL BE DISCONTINUED OVER NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS; 20/03/2018 – Victoria Times: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 28/03/2018 – PLAYBOY – RECENT NEWS ABOUT FACEBOOK’S ALLEGED MISMANAGEMENT OF USERS’ DATA HAS SOLIDIFIED DECISION TO SUSPEND ACTIVITY ON PLATFORM AT THIS TIME; 19/04/2018 – Ready to delete Facebook? Follow these simple steps. via @cnbctech

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 261.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 51,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 71,328 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.43 million, up from 19,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $300.68. About 2.15M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Netflix’s Proposed $1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE REMARKS; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – lsraelis kill 28 protesters as US moves embassy; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former NSA Under President Obama Susan Rice To Its Board Of Directors — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX: WEDBUSH SAYS LESS CONTENT FROM DIS, MIGRATION OF CMCSA, TWX AND FOXA CONTENT TOWARDS DEALS WITH HULU TO LEAD TO LOWER SUBSCRIBER SATISFACTION; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning: Analyst; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.53M shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $29.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50M shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.88 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 652,000 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $41.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 524,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.