Owl Creek Asset Management LP Position in Louisiana Pac (LPX) Has Upped by $15.65 Million; Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has Trimmed Incyte (INCY) Stake by $430,000 as Stock Price Rose

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 61.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 652,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 1.72 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.94M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $21.93. About 1.94 million shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The hedge fund held 4.01M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345.06M, down from 4.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 1.21 million shares traded or 2.93% up from the average. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Loss $41.1M; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 23/04/2018 – FDA panel votes against approving higher dose of Lilly-Incyte arthritis drug; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING SAFETY DATA INADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 4 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 16/05/2018 – Genosco/Yuhan Announce Results from Phase 1/2 Study of YH25448, a 3rd-Generation EGFR-TKI, in Advanced NSCLC to be Presented at ASCO 2018; 12/04/2018 – INTEGRAGEN SA ALINT.PA – CO’S PROPRIETARY MIRNA BIOMARKERS PREDICT EGFR TYROSINE KINASE INHIBITOR (EGFR-TKI) TREATMENT RESPONSE; 24/04/2018 – A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Monday against approving a higher dose of Lilly and Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc reported 2,671 shares. Advisory Alpha owns 15 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.08% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Farmers & Merchants Inc stated it has 81 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.04% stake. Baystate Wealth Ltd has invested 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Aqr Capital Limited Company accumulated 843,251 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% or 131,056 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Communication Limited accumulated 77,442 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 438,875 shares. Van Eck holds 0.09% or 218,684 shares in its portfolio. 1.03 million are held by Manufacturers Life Insur Com The. Engineers Gate Manager L P, New York-based fund reported 3,492 shares. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.02% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 195,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,263 shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Investment Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 43,154 shares. Smith Asset Management Gru LP holds 1,470 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company has 8,833 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 133,072 shares. Service Automobile Association stated it has 27,117 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation reported 1.23M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 91,930 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 39,761 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 355 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability holds 191,893 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Management Lc Delaware holds 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) or 1,711 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0% or 30,000 shares. Pnc Finance Services Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Magnetar Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 38,979 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 8,272 shares.