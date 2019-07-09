Owl Creek Asset Management LP Position in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Trimmed by $26.12 Million; Capstone Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Mcdonalds (Call) (MCD) by $760,000

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 492,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.83 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 5.82 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $212.16. About 1.75M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. MCKENNA ANDREW J also sold $5.41M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Thursday, January 31. The insider Hoovel Catherine A. sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662. 3,036 shares were sold by Henry Daniel, worth $537,767 on Wednesday, February 6. Gibbs Robert Lane sold 22,036 shares worth $3.99 million.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “McDonald’s Hit New All-Time High After Quarter Pounder Update, Bullish Rating – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BP plc (BP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chick-Fil-A Insurance For McDonald’s – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lamb Weston Analyst: Potato Bearishness Is Half-Baked – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Unilever N.V. (UN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Mgmt L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 31,117 shares. Capital Invest Service Of America Incorporated owns 1,107 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cadence Natl Bank Na owns 9,896 shares. 1,515 were reported by Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd. Cornerstone Advisors reported 3,014 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Llc, a California-based fund reported 18,893 shares. Merriman Wealth Lc reported 2,449 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has invested 0.29% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 1,963 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd. Hl Finance Services Limited Liability Com reported 0.33% stake. 35,716 were accumulated by Covington Investment. Hyman Charles D accumulated 2.64% or 135,412 shares. Retail Bank Of The West reported 17,880 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca owns 2,475 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.46% or 32,307 shares.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 261,485 shares to 918,842 shares, valued at $74.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (TOLZ) by 309,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 817,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.87 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 1.08M shares to 4.02M shares, valued at $489.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 502,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CVS Stock Has More Going for It Than Just a 3.69% Dividend Yield – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Don’t Expect CBD Action Anytime Soon – The Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Kroger To Introduce CBD Products In 17 States – Benzinga” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Walgreens Has an Answer for CVS’s HealthHUBs – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73 million. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 110,866 are owned by Asset Mngmt. Chase Inv Counsel Corporation has 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Davidson Investment Advsrs reported 132,299 shares. Broderick Brian C has invested 1.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 50,609 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited holds 87,060 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Llc owns 26,653 shares. Rhenman & Prtn Asset Mngmt Ab holds 353,868 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. 2,231 are held by Sun Life Financial. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.55% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 125,331 were accumulated by Miller Howard Invests. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 18.12 million shares. Wealth Architects Limited Co, California-based fund reported 4,721 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 143,539 shares. Natl Pension Service stated it has 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).