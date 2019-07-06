Owl Creek Asset Management LP Lifted Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding by $4.02 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Magnetar Financial Trimmed Its Holding

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 502,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 13.79M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 99,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 985,189 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.06M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $957.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 47,488 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has risen 2.81% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Stewart Information Services Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STC); 19/03/2018 – ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Stewart Information Services Corporation; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 07/03/2018 Stewart Adds Staff to Meet Growing Demands of Commercial Services in California and Washington State; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Stewart Information; 23/05/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes South Carolina Native to Meet Growing Needs of Independent Agents in the Carolinas; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanex Building Products Cor (NYSE:NX) by 38,816 shares to 55,235 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 6,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI).

