Owl Creek Asset Management LP Lifted Holding in Brunswick (BC) as Stock Value Declined; As Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Forest Hill Capital Cut Stake by $1.67 Million

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 276.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 186,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 253,847 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.65 million, up from 67,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 773,297 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 29,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The hedge fund held 256,502 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74 million, down from 285,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 185,387 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiberius Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 302,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 990,932 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More important recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Brunswick Corp (BC) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Brunswick Establishes Aluminum Boat Group NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brunswick gains after WSJ writeup – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Brunswick (BC) option implied volatility flat as shares at lower end of range – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34M for 10.89 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.31 million activity.