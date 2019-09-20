Owl Creek Asset Management LP Increased Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $77.83 Million; Guardian Capital LP Trimmed Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding by $305,552

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 1,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 81,922 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.55M, down from 83,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $221.91. About 695,420 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 271.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 3.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.84 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.92 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.66% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 10.48M shares traded or 26.37% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiberius Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baupost Ltd Liability Corp Ma holds 5.08% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 24.50 million shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 1.30 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Co reported 20,619 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Nomura Asset holds 0.01% or 25,000 shares. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Owl Creek Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 4.84M shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 1.19 million shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 1,050 shares or 0% of the stock. Rare Infra accumulated 2.11 million shares or 3.47% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs Inc accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Moreover, Next Finance has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,896 shares. 759,079 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.12M for 24.23 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

