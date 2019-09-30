Owl Creek Asset Management LP Increased Its Pg&E (PCG) Position; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Ancora Advisors Has Increased Stake

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 26,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 559,423 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.22 million, up from 532,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.29. About 19.00M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/04/2018 – SoundView Technology Group Update on NXT-ID, Inc.; Early 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Bank of America finance gunmaker despite its pledge; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS TO OPEN 600 MORE MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS; 10/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS LBCM’S EXPECTED RATINGS AHEAD OF LLOYDS BANKING GROUP RE-ORGANISATION; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Announces Participation in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS CORPORATE EXECUTIVES ‘OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE ECONOMY,’ BODES WELL FOR LOAN GROWTH; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 271.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 3.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.84M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.92M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 3.92 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mudrick Cap Acquisition Corp by 300,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tiberius Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 888,882 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.54M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Pointstate Capital LP has 2.77% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). First Wilshire Secs Mngmt Inc holds 137,659 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gallagher Fiduciary Advsr Lc stated it has 20.55M shares or 60.83% of all its holdings. Sageworth holds 1,817 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Lc holds 35,322 shares. Transamerica Fin Advsrs invested in 0% or 3 shares. Griffin Asset invested in 0% or 184 shares. Knighthead Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 43.52% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.45% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). New Generation Ltd Liability Corp invested in 279,492 shares or 5.05% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 130 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Essex Mngmt Com Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 78,137 shares. Coastline Tru reported 0.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 5.10M were accumulated by Asset Management One Ltd. Moore Management Limited Partnership has 160,000 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt holds 2.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 320,809 shares. Next Fincl Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Greenwich Wealth Ltd Company owns 134,072 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 653,083 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital holds 5.8% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.92M shares. Logan Cap reported 8,725 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,160 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields And Company Limited Liability Company reported 184,238 shares stake. Reliant Investment Limited owns 2.25% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 102,400 shares. Primecap Management Co Ca owns 36.40 million shares.

