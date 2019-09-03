Owl Creek Asset Management LP Increased Its Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Share Value Rose; Hound Partners Trimmed Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Stake as Share Value Declined

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 60,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 169,703 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.69 million, down from 230,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $9.09 during the last trading session, reaching $443.56. About 53,051 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 502,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 4.66M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 154,906 shares to 67,394 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Air Group Inc by 173,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 773,135 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 EPS, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $167.15M for 12.52 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.

