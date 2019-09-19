Owl Creek Asset Management LP Holding in Lkq (LKQ) Decreased by $7.87 Million; Apple (AAPL) Stake Increased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 77.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 16,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 36,890 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.30M, up from 20,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $222.38. About 2.44M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 20/03/2018 – ‘Ambitious’ Apple Store Put Up For Sale by Chicago Landlord; 11/05/2018 – Huawei is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone maker behind Apple and Samsung. Here’s a look at their Shenzen headquarters; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS MAJOR CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS DEEMPHASISING CURRENT GENERATION OF ITS PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF NEXT GENERATION; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor:; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS – TO SELL APPLE WATCH SERIES 3

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 302,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 990,932 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.37 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.97. About 283,969 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 186,453 shares to 253,847 shares, valued at $11.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 745,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 15,700 shares. 1.63 million were reported by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Transamerica Finance Advisors owns 12 shares. Investors holds 0.05% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 8.79M shares. Montag A Associate holds 0.14% or 60,900 shares in its portfolio. Incline Global Ltd has 5.05% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 921,084 shares. Clarkston Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Riverbridge Prtnrs Llc has 0.62% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Majedie Asset Management holds 0.3% or 148,439 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc accumulated 50,732 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt invested in 1.16% or 409,712 shares. Md Sass Invsts accumulated 3.75% or 609,504 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Rbf Capital Lc reported 107,970 shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.75M for 13.78 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Family Capital accumulated 22,346 shares or 1.77% of the stock. Boston Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 235,206 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.92% or 39,161 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 1.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 716,000 shares. Argent Trust holds 2.98% or 148,511 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Llc reported 1.2% stake. Pacific Fincl Gru holds 4,454 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 15.33M were accumulated by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 50,948 shares. Culbertson A N And, Virginia-based fund reported 76,974 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 141,522 shares. Accredited Investors holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 57,038 shares. Moody Bancorp Trust Division holds 2.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 363,122 shares. Courage Miller Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hartline Investment reported 94,146 shares.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $586.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 64,928 shares to 193,183 shares, valued at $15.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr by 24,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,922 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).