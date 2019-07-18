Owl Creek Asset Management LP Holding in Brunswick (BC) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Price Declined While Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Cut Its Stake by $784,147

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 69.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 154,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,394 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 222,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 196,741 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 8,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,573 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.08 million, down from 174,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $101.04. About 1.22 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 64,989 shares to 214,838 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 65,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.41 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.56 million are held by Comgest Invsts Sas. Voloridge Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 46,178 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 0.02% or 28,763 shares in its portfolio. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited reported 350,719 shares stake. Prudential Public Limited reported 2,400 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Lc has 140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Hrt Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Arete Wealth Ltd Com reported 21,430 shares stake. Invesco Ltd owns 8.96M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. F&V Cap Management Limited Co owns 3.3% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 63,450 shares. Snyder Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 35,297 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Pure Fincl Advsr Inc holds 3,614 shares. Mechanics Bancshares Department holds 11,155 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.33% or 306,856 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 12,587 shares.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 652,000 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $41.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 396,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. BC’s profit will be $128.01 million for 7.90 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 1,049 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bailard has 8,200 shares. Geode Limited Liability Company accumulated 884,731 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank has 8,000 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Natl Bank Of America De holds 392,975 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel holds 1% or 39,197 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 99,276 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur New York stated it has 35,649 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd stated it has 0.67% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 0.13% or 18,780 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 0.02% or 17,740 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 75,906 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New England Research & Management Incorporated accumulated 4,100 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 1.18M shares.