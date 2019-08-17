Owl Creek Asset Management LP Holding in Brunswick (BC) Has Cut as Stock Declined; Intersect Capital Has Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $340,614; Stock Value Declined

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 69.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 154,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 67,394 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 222,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 1.22M shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 894 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,077 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 8,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BOEING, NASA WORKING THROUGH MFG, WELDING ISSUES W/ NEW ROCKET; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines: Boeing Order Adds 47 Replacement Aircraft and Simplifies Overall Fleet Strategy; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Is Set To Soar Into The Next Quarter; 16/03/2018 – BA BOARD OKS WAIVER FOR DUBERSTEIN TO RUN FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 25/04/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – April 26; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS NONE OF 737 JETS FOR IRAN ARE IN COMPANY’S BACKLOG; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX ABORTS PLANNED LAUNCH OF ITS UPDATED VERSION OF FALCON 9 ROCKET FROM KENNEDY SPACE CENTER IN FLORIDA -LIVE WEBCAST; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 777X FLIGHT-TESTING STARTING NEXT YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Kempner Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.35% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company accumulated 4,858 shares. Moreover, Savant Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 5,873 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Advisors Asset Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). First Mercantile Trust has 1,885 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Paloma Prns Mgmt Co has 0.02% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 19,032 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.05% or 104,759 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 64,092 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Company accumulated 2,511 shares. Cannell Peter B And owns 1.37% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 703,970 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp, New York-based fund reported 788,872 shares. Somerset Trust has 8,734 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 9,475 shares in its portfolio. 5,583 are owned by Sun Life Financial.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 21.88% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $85.72 million for 11.03 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% negative EPS growth.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 652,000 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $41.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.89 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.