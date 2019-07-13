Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Upped Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake; Ronna Sue Cohen Maintains Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI)

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 502,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 33.05 million shares traded or 37.73% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 1758.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 695,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 734,554 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 39,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 9.22M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta; 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT – PROPOSAL 7 CONCERNS KINDER MORGAN’S ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM PORTFOLIO IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS FOR LIMITING GLOBAL INCREASE IN TEMPERATURE; 15/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S PROPOSED PIPELINE EXPANSION IS IN VITAL STRATEGIC INTERESTS OF NATION, SAYS IT WILL BE BUILT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – AS OF END OF QUARTER, TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SPEND TOTALED ABOUT $1.1 BLN ON A CUMULATIVE BASIS; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS OFFERING FEDERAL LOAN GUARANTEES TO ENSURE CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES THROUGH 2018 SEASON; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST; 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

