Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Lkq (LKQ) by $7.87 Million; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Cut Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $1.19 Million; Stock Price Rose

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 302,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 990,932 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.37 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $30.09. About 1.10M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 9,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 223,759 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.34 million, down from 232,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.12. About 2.78 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.35 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $841.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3,270 shares to 79,520 shares, valued at $27.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM) by 27,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.78M for 12.97 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.