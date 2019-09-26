Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Lkq (LKQ) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) Holder Bennicas & Associates Has Increased Its Stake

Bennicas & Associates Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bennicas & Associates Inc bought 32,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 125,452 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83M, up from 93,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.80 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 302,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 990,932 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.37M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. It is down 19.68% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 301,064 shares. Becker Capital owns 1.01 million shares. City reported 0% stake. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 12,458 shares. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Fosun invested in 122,353 shares. Prospector Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 232,700 shares. Perkins Coie Trust invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Bard Associate holds 0.34% or 17,708 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 94,569 shares. Voya Invest Management Lc stated it has 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Millennium Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Kentucky Retirement reported 38,170 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.1% or 340,385 shares in its portfolio. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited owns 6.1% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 2.06M shares.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 186,453 shares to 253,847 shares, valued at $11.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fox Corp by 829,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.75 million for 13.63 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 531,569 shares stake. Paloma Prtn Management owns 44,650 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, a Minnesota-based fund reported 312,477 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% or 819,160 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 15,000 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 12,460 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 245,808 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 5,710 shares. Comerica National Bank has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Moreover, American Interest has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Gyroscope Cap Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,065 shares. Check Capital Management Ca holds 1.83M shares. Fil Ltd invested in 0.07% or 1.78M shares.

