Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $26.12 Million as Valuation Declined; As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Value Rose, Kemnay Advisory Services Increased Its Stake by $2.65 Million

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 21.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 10,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 60,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88 million, up from 49,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $6.92 during the last trading session, reaching $259.29. About 670,039 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 492,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.83M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $59.3. About 4.98M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Expiration and Results of Any and All Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Gold Soars Above $1,500; CVS Looks Healthy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 149,192 shares. 111,248 are owned by Cohen Steers. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.25% or 313,311 shares. Markston Intll Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 326,499 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company stated it has 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). West Oak Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 227,638 shares. First Natl Tru Communication owns 6,861 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Northstar Group Incorporated has 0.55% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 22,805 shares. National Insurance Co Tx invested 0.35% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 3,805 are held by Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt. Garland Cap Mgmt has invested 2.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Adirondack Trust invested 0.4% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 1.08M shares to 4.02M shares, valued at $489.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.89 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The Delaware-based Westover Capital Advsr has invested 1.59% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Susquehanna Group Llp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 3,315 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 0.01% stake. Blair William And Comm Il owns 72,180 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 0.05% or 1,863 shares in its portfolio. Mirador Capital Ptnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.2% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 167,820 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Co has 5,853 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 325 are owned by First Manhattan. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 2.52M shares. Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,938 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 0.15% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).