Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding in Brunswick (BC) by $7.75 Million; As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stock Price Rose, Raymond James Trust Decreased Holding by $666,480

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 34.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust analyzed 16,662 shares as the company's stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 32,166 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 48,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.18. About 1.92 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 69.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 154,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 67,394 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 222,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 1.14 million shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Brunswick Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: "Top Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Autodesk, Charles Schwab, Intel, Micron, Regions Financial, Stitch Fix, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St." published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Brunswick Releases First Quarter 2019 Earnings NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire" on April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 12,670 shares stake. Bryn Mawr Trust Co holds 82,697 shares. New York-based Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Com has invested 1.05% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Strs Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Utd Fin Advisers Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 39,644 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 884,731 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 141,584 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Valueworks Ltd Llc accumulated 112,194 shares. Owl Creek Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 67,394 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Shelton Management reported 312 shares. Aperio Grp Lc invested in 0% or 13,446 shares. New York-based National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Nordea Mngmt Ab invested in 74,243 shares.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $85.72M for 10.77 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% negative EPS growth.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 1.89M shares to 19.78M shares, valued at $1.47B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.18B for 24.54 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.