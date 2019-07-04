Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Lkq (LKQ) Stake; Red Hat (RHT) Stake Increased by Westchester Capital Management Llc

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc. (RHT) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 288,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.46 million, up from 994,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $187.7. About 2.26 million shares traded or 36.78% up from the average. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 68.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 524,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.72 million, up from 769,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 1.63M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Finance Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 629,683 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership owns 16,597 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Marathon Trading Invest Management Limited Liability reported 0.11% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 4,146 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 45,744 shares. Victory Management accumulated 0% or 2,590 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 26,116 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 14,748 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fmr has invested 0.16% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Chicago Equity Prns Lc holds 0.02% or 3,055 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Css Limited Liability Corp Il reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) by 185,047 shares to 162,453 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,979 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

