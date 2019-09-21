Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Raised Holding in Pg&E (PCG) by $77.83 Million; First Eagle Investment Management Cut Position in Arqule (ARQL) by $1.68 Million as Shares Rose

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 271.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 3.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.84M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.92M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 13.08 million shares traded or 58.32% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 152,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 15.93 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $175.37 million, down from 16.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 2.46 million shares traded or 9.29% up from the average. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $336 MLN INCLUDING UPFRONT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Expects to End 2018 With $40M-$42M in Cash, Securities; 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments; 23/04/2018 – DJ ArQule Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARQL); 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 13/04/2018 – $ARQL AKTi miransertib promising early data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ endometrial cancer; 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aurelius Cap Lp reported 624,933 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 2.08% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.05M shares. Parkside Finance Commercial Bank holds 171 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 184,475 shares in its portfolio. First Wilshire Mgmt Inc has 137,659 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 646,457 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 42,220 shares. Finepoint Capital Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.70 million shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corp has 43,230 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 13,923 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 1,310 shares. Monarch Alternative Cap Limited Partnership has 4.83% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.70 million shares. Glenmede Co Na has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 1,896 are owned by Next Fincl Grp. Oakworth Cap Inc holds 100 shares.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 241,000 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $33.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 302,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 990,932 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ArQule, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% negative EPS growth.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $37.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 97,819 shares to 2.37M shares, valued at $320.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alamos Gold Inc New by 715,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).