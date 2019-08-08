Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Lowered United Technologies (UTX) Position by $32.25 Million as Market Value Declined; Holder Channing Capital Management Has Boosted South Jersey Industries (SJI) Stake

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 251,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 166,612 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, down from 418,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $129.01. About 4.12 million shares traded or 15.41% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in South Jersey Industries (SJI) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 123,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.36 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in South Jersey Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 551,287 shares traded or 3.72% up from the average. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.80 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

