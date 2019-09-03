Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Lifted Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Market Valuation Rose; Diana Shipping (DSX) Holder 12 West Capital Management LP Decreased Position

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 440,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.42. About 108,840 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 04/04/2018 – DIANA REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LA WITH SWISSMARINE; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$21,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – THROUGH A UNIT, CO ENTERED TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE SERVICES FOR ONE OF ITS CAPESIZE DRY BULK VESSELS, M/V HOUSTON; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 13, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper; 27/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ATALANDI; 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED, AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, TO NOBLE RESOURCES INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD., SINGAPORE; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MARCH 25, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Rev $48.4M

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 502,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 5.00M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 8.02M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Finance Consultants Inc holds 15,187 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 204,711 shares. Dupont Management Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 143,914 shares. Beach Point Cap Mngmt LP has 1.71 million shares for 3.68% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 268,700 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 126,260 shares. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 1.04M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Ltd reported 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 14,970 are owned by Cleararc Cap Inc. Comerica National Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tudor Corp Et Al reported 149,165 shares. Bb&T invested in 0% or 10,354 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc accumulated 447,976 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 0% or 23,337 shares in its portfolio. Lafitte Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 9.23% or 2.08M shares.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 195,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,263 shares, and cut its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

Analysts await Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DSX’s profit will be $2.89 million for 28.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Diana Shipping Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

