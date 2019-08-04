Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Lifted Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR); As Chegg (CHGG) Stock Value Rose, Holder Ashford Capital Management Cut Position

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 502,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 9.50M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 43.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 579,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 738,894 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.17M, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 987,497 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group One Trading LP owns 22,345 shares. Granahan Inv Ma reported 444,315 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Selkirk Limited Liability holds 6.98% or 323,000 shares in its portfolio. Myriad Asset Mngmt Ltd has 31,000 shares. 9,502 were accumulated by Natixis. Wesbanco Bancorp holds 0.11% or 59,308 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 119,442 shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & has invested 0.14% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 38,790 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Act Ii Limited Partnership invested 9.66% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 257,600 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 19,322 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 115,200 shares.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) by 135,045 shares to 311,038 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Eafe Etf (EFAV) by 46,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,431 shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc..

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 195,637 shares to 152,263 shares, valued at $25.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 154,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,394 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canyon Capital Advsr Limited Co accumulated 77.58M shares or 16.27% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 609 shares. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 23,840 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation holds 0.06% or 42,500 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 356,885 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv reported 300,041 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Bank Of America Corp De has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Van Eck Corporation accumulated 0% or 57,459 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Long Pond Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.44% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Sei Invests owns 252,122 shares. Frontier Mngmt reported 0.12% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 102,712 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.