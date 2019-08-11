Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Lifted Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding by $4.02 Million as Stock Value Rose; Huber Capital Management Boosted Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Stake

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 96,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The hedge fund held 550,012 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 453,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 7.36% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $11.08. About 8.97M shares traded or 1264.58% up from the average. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Wesco Aircraft; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 502,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 9.14 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 505,000 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $120.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 251,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,612 shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Victory Mgmt owns 896,553 shares. 50,716 were accumulated by Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Pentwater Capital Mngmt LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cambridge Invest Research holds 33,157 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 232,723 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 0.01% or 22,959 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4.03 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. United Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). First Lp reported 637,174 shares. The New York-based Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Communications has invested 2.77% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 32,977 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 14,633 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caesars Entertainment +3% as merger talk swirls – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : CZR, ATI, AMD, T, VALE, TWTR, GPRE, NYCB, STI, FISV, LAUR, QQQ – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CZR, HAL, TTWO – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc by 51,689 shares to 62,415 shares, valued at $901,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,748 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Private Management holds 0.2% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) or 459,325 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 38,453 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,571 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Inc invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Barclays Plc accumulated 22,071 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 59,586 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation reported 124,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Pzena Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0.07% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) or 1.38 million shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 170,941 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Hightower Advsrs Lc owns 19,000 shares.

More notable recent Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wesco Aircraft Holdings Announces New Composite Management Services Offering – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wesco Aircraft Appoints Kerry A. Shiba Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2017. More interesting news about Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wesco Aircraft Holdings Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons to Invest in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Stock – Zacks.com” with publication date: October 04, 2018.