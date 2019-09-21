Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Decreased Holding in United Technologies (UTX) as Share Value Declined; As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Valuation Declined, L & S Advisors Increased Position by $1.73 Million

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 83,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 83,306 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, down from 166,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 3.62 million shares traded or 21.37% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 112.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 10,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 19,903 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.27 million, up from 9,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 7.73 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montecito Bancshares And Tru owns 8,791 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Hrt Fin Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 11,077 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Beacon Fincl Grp Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 2,727 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Winch Advisory Ser Ltd holds 9,522 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 80,703 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Llc holds 1,762 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Quantbot Technologies LP accumulated 0.03% or 1,654 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 5,263 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 768,356 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Lc has invested 0.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Concorde Asset Management Lc reported 3,727 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $757.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enter Pro Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 12,056 shares to 84,010 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,776 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 1.07M shares. M Hldgs Securities Incorporated holds 2.27% or 51,624 shares. Stewart Patten Company Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,515 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Company owns 2,871 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Adv holds 5,894 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Connors Investor Services Inc accumulated 1.57% or 91,247 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc invested in 2,406 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Ca has 3,828 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 5.50M shares. Parsec Fincl Management owns 147,507 shares. Whitebox Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.69% stake. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 13,882 shares. Cim Lc stated it has 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). South Street Advsr reported 0.07% stake.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.54 million shares to 4.84 million shares, valued at $110.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 493,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Corp.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

