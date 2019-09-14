Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Cut Position in Lkq (LKQ) by $7.87 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Trimmed Holding in Middleby (MIDD) by $31.50 Million as Share Value Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 233,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 5.34 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $725.18 million, down from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.42. About 138,190 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl; 18/05/2018 – The Middleby Corporation To Acquire Taylor Company; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby; 14/05/2018 – Middleby Tour Scheduled By CL King for May. 21; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Deal Will Enhance Prsence in Beverage, Frozen Dessert and Grilling Sectors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Middleby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIDD); 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 302,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 990,932 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.37 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.74. About 3.26M shares traded or 19.16% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 691,917 shares to 5.69 million shares, valued at $524.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.96M shares in the quarter, for a total of 36.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Black Stone Minerals L P.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,233 activity.

Analysts await The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MIDD’s profit will be $91.86 million for 18.25 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by The Middleby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold MIDD shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 50.30 million shares or 4.86% less from 52.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 745,106 shares to 20.53 million shares, valued at $1.42B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concrete Pumping Hldgs Inc by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.77 million for 14.11 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.