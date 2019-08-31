Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Cut Position in Brunswick (BC) by $7.75 Million as Share Price Declined; Zimmer Partners LP Has Raised Its At&T (T) Position

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 136.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38 million, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – AT&T Wins Right to Present ‘No Blackout’ Offer at Merger Trial; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Capital Expenditures Were $6.1 Billion; 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches Public-Safety Core, FirstNet Subscribers to Transition by May; 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 69.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 154,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 67,394 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 222,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 889,231 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 631,488 shares to 289,255 shares, valued at $26.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 16,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 652,000 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $41.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.89M shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.