Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Stake in Brunswick (BC) by $7.75 Million; Consonance Capital Management LP Holding in United Therapeutics Del (UTHR) Has Lifted by $14.60 Million

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 69.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 154,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 67,394 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 222,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $45.86. About 270,349 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 124,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.82M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $81.54. About 194,615 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics To Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. STDY; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed for $4.46/Share Cash at Closing; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. in $216M Deal; 02/05/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS 1Q REV. $389M, EST. $392.4M; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: DEAL VALUED AT $216M; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED; 27/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS SAYS CEO MARTINE ROTHBLATT’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $37.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED $33.1 MLN IN OPTION/STAP AWARDS – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into SteadyMed Ltd. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to United Therapeutics Corporation — STDY; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS $3.76; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “wrap: KKR, Campbell, DoorDash, Caviar, Watermill, LLR, Arnott’s, FP | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 02, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Autodesk, Charles Schwab, Intel, Micron, Regions Financial, Stitch Fix, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brunswick’s Danielle Brown Chosen Among Most Influential Women in Corporate America by Savoy Magazine – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brunswick Schedules Second Quarter Earnings and Conference Call July 25 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 21.88% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $87.07 million for 11.47 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $142,103 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 2,168 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Brown Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv reported 1.43% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Bowling Lc accumulated 44,141 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 12,762 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 8,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 36,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru accumulated 211 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company has 76,644 shares. Gotham Asset Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 6,458 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 139,850 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech has invested 0.05% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). 1.06 million are held by Federated Pa. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 396,900 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $33.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 652,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold UTHR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 40.56 million shares or 7.95% less from 44.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% or 12,372 shares. Asset Management One Company Limited reported 23,533 shares. Moreover, Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has 1.03% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 8,558 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc reported 0% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Principal Financial Group Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Company has invested 0% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Moreover, Alps Advisors Inc has 0.06% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 76,299 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 87,876 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0.02% or 343,992 shares. 19,385 were reported by Bokf Na. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 428,110 shares. Permanens Cap LP invested 0.21% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Panagora Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 7,128 shares. Mackay Shields Llc reported 0.05% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Element Cap Ltd Company stated it has 5,393 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “United Therapeutics is executing its growth plan. Why isnâ€™t its stock price higher? – Washington Business Journal” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MannKind: Afrezza Scripts And New Marketing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United Therapeutics (UTHR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wainwright likes AMAG Pharma in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.