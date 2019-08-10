Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Brunswick (BC) Position by $7.75 Million; Capital International Investors Has Increased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 69.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 154,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 67,394 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 222,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 957,940 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 2.68M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 46.05 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 billion, up from 43.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.54 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 652,000 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $41.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 396,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Limited holds 15,125 shares. Skylands Cap reported 33,150 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Thompson Investment Inc reported 75,011 shares stake. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% or 141,584 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Profund Ltd Co reported 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Bailard owns 8,200 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 12,670 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 62,491 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Massachusetts Finance Serv Co Ma reported 2.64 million shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc accumulated 5,583 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Glob Thematic Limited Liability Com holds 0.98% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) or 418,585 shares. Fil Limited holds 1.03M shares.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 21.88% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $85.73 million for 12.00 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $79,858 activity.

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “wrap: KKR, Campbell, DoorDash, Caviar, Watermill, LLR, Arnott’s, FP | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brunswick Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “wrap: Siemens, Corindus, Broadcom, Platinum, McAfee, Groupon | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Nike, Celect, Bonaccord, Wafra, AEI, Genstar, Hackman Capital – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brunswick’s Danielle Brown Chosen Among Most Influential Women in Corporate America by Savoy Magazine – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 2,299 shares. Ckw Fin Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1,700 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability holds 15,095 shares. Adirondack Company stated it has 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wendell David Assocs Inc stated it has 13,046 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.62M shares. Lathrop Investment Mgmt Corporation stated it has 2.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cardinal Capital Mgmt holds 50,589 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 144,756 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). M Hldgs Securities has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 4,947 shares. West Family Investments has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Northstar Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 22,067 shares. Staley Advisers accumulated 712,607 shares or 2.3% of the stock. Nbt Bancshares N A holds 47,541 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc A Adr by 330,000 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $94.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2.92M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc Adr.