Owl Creek Asset Management LP Decreased United Technologies (UTX) Position by $10.83 Million; American Assets Investment Management Increased Its Holding in Chevron New (CVX) by $908,920

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 83,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 83,306 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, down from 166,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $135.94. About 1.03 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 7,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82M, up from 87,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $124.06. About 1.71 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Pettee Investors Inc has 1.6% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Liberty holds 13,120 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa stated it has 0.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Blb&B Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.08% or 75,808 shares. 5,601 are held by Atwood & Palmer. Family Firm holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,056 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Nbt Financial Bank N A New York holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 84,220 shares. Old Bank & Trust In accumulated 148,033 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants has invested 1.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Schroder Inv Management Grp Inc holds 1.78 million shares. Moreover, Summit Strategies has 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,646 shares. Diamond Hill Cap has 0.71% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.07 million shares. Papp L Roy & Assoc has 78,993 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Wealth invested in 2,438 shares. Monroe State Bank & Mi stated it has 2,910 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt holds 0.11% or 1,856 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Lc reported 43,719 shares. Bardin Hill Partners Ltd Partnership invested in 2.19% or 121,731 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 1.41% or 86,655 shares. Coldstream Cap Management invested in 0.26% or 24,171 shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp holds 25,205 shares. Halsey Associates Ct accumulated 5,732 shares. Troy Asset Management Limited holds 12,000 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.23% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Altfest L J & Company Incorporated invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Notis has 37,351 shares. Somerset Tru has invested 2.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.91 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.