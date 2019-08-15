Owl Creek Asset Management LP Decreased United Technologies (UTX) Position as Share Price Declined; As Applied Matls (AMAT) Stock Value Rose, Gateway Investment Advisers Has Decreased Stake

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 251,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 166,612 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, down from 418,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $123.26. About 1.30M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 93.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 718,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 46,003 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 764,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 1.38 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Applied Materials Appoints Yvonne McGill to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Applied Materials Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 36,196 shares to 156,511 shares, valued at $25.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Valley National Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,316 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Paradigm Asset Limited Liability stated it has 7,830 shares. 3.56M are held by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 70,209 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Goldman Sachs Inc holds 7.18 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Horizon Invests Lc has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 5,811 shares. Hartford Inv holds 0.12% or 105,843 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1.08 million shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd owns 1.11% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 29,034 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested in 2.77M shares. St Germain D J holds 0.11% or 24,840 shares.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 652,000 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $41.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.33 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.