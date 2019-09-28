Owl Creek Asset Management LP Decreased Lkq (LKQ) Stake by $7.87 Million as Stock Declined; As Covenant Transn Group (CVTI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Alliancebernstein LP Boosted Its Stake

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 302,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 990,932 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.37M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 1.46M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Covenant Transn Group Inc (CVTI) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 23,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.70% . The hedge fund held 632,300 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.30M, up from 608,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Covenant Transn Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 60,897 shares traded. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has declined 41.88% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CVTI News: 24/04/2018 – Covenant Transportation 1Q Rev $173.6M; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s: Cairn Clo Iv B.V. Ratings Unaffected By Wal Covenant Extension; 06/03/2018 Reach4entertainment Agrees Waiver of Breached Debt Covenant; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Publishes Covenant Quality Assessment For Titan Acquisition Limited Bond Offering; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Publishes Covenant Quality Assessment For Mcdermott Technology (Americas), Inc. Bond Offering; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s: Loan Covenant Quality lndicator ends 2017 with weakest ever yearly score; 13/04/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS CORP – PREVAILED IN ACCOUNTING TRIAL FOR FORMER EMPLOYEE RON BARRANCO’S VIOLATION OF HIS NON-COMPETITION COVENANT; 25/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ashtabula County Property Receives Covenant Not to Sue Under Ohio EPA’s Voluntary Action Program; 13/03/2018 – NTN BUZZTIME INC – EWB WAIVED CO’S MINIMUM FIXED CHARGE COVERAGE RATIO COVENANT DEFAULT FOR QTR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Ultra Petroleum Announces First Quarter Production Above Mid-Point of Guidance, Borrowing Base Reaffirmed at $1.4 Billion and Credit Agreement Amendment Stepping Up Leverage Ratio Covenant to 4.5X

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Advsrs LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Fincl Svcs Corp invested in 38 shares. Corbyn Inv Management Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 302,181 shares. Cap Mngmt Associates Ny has invested 0.37% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Cibc Asset Management invested in 33,784 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal London Asset Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 128,244 shares. Cornerstone invested in 364 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Company owns 41,009 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Com reported 3,970 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The reported 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 60,554 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tru Of Oklahoma owns 10,700 shares. Eagle Asset owns 84,688 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Company reported 84,704 shares. Moreover, Echo Street Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.47% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.76 million for 13.50 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 401,300 shares to 5.40 million shares, valued at $63.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 745,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $160.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 1.27 million shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $67.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 9,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,407 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CVTI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 0.69% less from 10.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) or 19,005 shares. 10,046 are held by Art Advsrs Ltd Liability. Bancorporation Of Mellon invested in 0% or 115,298 shares. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 23,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) or 105,688 shares. 235,891 are owned by Weiss Multi. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 1,100 shares. Tower (Trc) stated it has 158 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 107,328 are owned by Penn Capital Mngmt Co. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 42,665 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 2,129 shares. Ajo LP owns 61,275 shares. Cap Impact Advsr has 52,523 shares. Prudential Fin Inc invested in 192,175 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $75,000 activity.