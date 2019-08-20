Owl Creek Asset Management LP Cut United Technologies (UTX) Position as Stock Value Declined; Ibis Capital Partners Llp Lowered Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $2.70 Million; Stock Price Declined

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 47.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 69,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 76,885 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 146,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 6.63 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECTED SYNERGIES FROM SKY DEAL ARE ABOUT $300 MLN OF EXPENSE SIDE, $200 MLN OF REVENUE SYNERGIES – EARNINGS CALL; 05/03/2018 FRIES: COMCAST BID FOR SKY A TACTICAL MOVE; 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Says That Comcast’s Firm Offer For Sky Will Not Impact Ratings; 21/03/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: NBC News identifying suspect as Mark Anthony Conditt #AustinBombings; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast; 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platform

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 251,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 166,612 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, down from 418,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $126.98. About 1.24M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Investment Grp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 37,566 shares. Corvex Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 1.38% or 495,800 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn reported 0.99% stake. Mackenzie Financial has 9.36 million shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 0.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 24,965 shares. Shelton holds 2.45% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 24,848 shares. 56,520 were reported by Gp One Trading Limited Partnership. 36,540 were accumulated by Fincl Counselors Inc. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 5,367 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Crestwood Advsr Gru Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Archford Capital Strategies Limited holds 3,894 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation owns 83,986 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Grisanti Cap Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 145,923 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.67% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 14,195 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.51 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Universal cancels release of ‘The Hunt’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ITC to review judge’s Comcast-TiVo patent ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Are Comcast Earnings Enough for Investors? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Disney World’s Top Rival Is Ready to Fight Back – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 1.89M shares to 19.78 million shares, valued at $1.47 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 524,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Theleme Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 7.33% or 953,000 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has 0.15% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 7,681 are held by Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 428,935 shares. Trustmark Bank Trust Department holds 0.09% or 6,709 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 7,185 shares. Lipe And Dalton, a New York-based fund reported 42,233 shares. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 1,997 shares. Weatherstone Mgmt invested 0.48% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 4,200 are held by S&Co. Orrstown Fincl Svcs Inc reported 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Northeast Fincl Consultants has invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Capital Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 31,905 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 193,335 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.79 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Tech +2.5% after raising outlook for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.