Owl Creek Asset Management LP Cut Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $26.12 Million; Stock Value Declined; Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holding Has Upped by Greenwich Investment Management Inc

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 432.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 102,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 126,255 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 23,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 344,861 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 492,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.83M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn owns 1.02 million shares. Raymond James Serv invested in 0% or 17,562 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk holds 0.03% or 2,466 shares in its portfolio. Delphi Ma accumulated 135,970 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). First Allied Advisory Service holds 14,356 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 110,957 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 476,287 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com stated it has 19,058 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 152,104 shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Ent Fincl Svcs holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs Corporation accumulated 745,866 shares.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hercules Capital Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hercules Capital: I Am Passing Over This 9%+ Yielder (For Now) – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hercules Capital: Massacre, What To Do Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Capital: Strong Buy For This 11.5%-Yielding BDC On The Drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard C Young Communication holds 136,431 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The owns 313,280 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP accumulated 6,555 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 8,620 shares in its portfolio. 18,682 are held by Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 11,877 shares. Orleans La has 21,470 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 6,000 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. 97,019 were reported by Huntington National Bank & Trust. 9,906 were reported by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Com has 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 25,189 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 443,800 shares stake. Leuthold Grp Ltd Company accumulated 0.87% or 120,019 shares. Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Corporation Pa has invested 0.39% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Canandaigua Bancshares Tru holds 54,631 shares.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 652,000 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $41.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 502,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).