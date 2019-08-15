Owl Creek Asset Management LP Boosted Louisiana Pac (LPX) Stake; Shareholder Gateway Investment Advisers Lifted Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stake

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 12,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 64,273 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 52,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $64.48. About 199,561 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 61.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 652,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 1.72M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.94 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 392,033 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 492,800 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $67.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 505,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 13,027 shares to 194,134 shares, valued at $227.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 31,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 676,686 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

