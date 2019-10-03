Owl Creek Asset Management LP Boosted Its Stake in Cit Group (CIT) by $25.66 Million; Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Market Value Rose While Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $63.04 Million

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 88.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 493,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.19 million, up from 556,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 806,204 shares traded or 12.96% up from the average. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 13/03/2018 – CIT NAMES SARAH L. F. MCAVOY AS CORPORATE TREASURER; 09/04/2018 – OneWest Bank Announces New Small Business Banking Promotion; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – QTRLY NET FINANCE REVENUE $391 MLN VS $417 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – CIT and Operation HOPE Launch Video Series to Empower Small Business Owners; 16/04/2018 – CIT Declares Dividends; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING ALSO OF $500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025; 06/03/2018 – CIT Announces Pricing Of $1 Billion Of Senior Unsecured Notes And $400 Million Of Subordinated Notes; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALSO COMMENCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 07/05/2018 – FinTech Breakthrough Names CIT Point-Of-Sale Platform As “Best Small Business Lending Solution” In 2018; 07/03/2018 – CIT Adds to Sales Team in Office Imaging

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 82.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 630,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 138,034 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.80M, down from 768,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $110.51. About 702,154 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49M for 21.42 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 805,166 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $126.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 1.42 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited accumulated 3,192 shares or 0% of the stock. Goodnow Inv Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 505,877 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 73 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd, a Korea-based fund reported 19,235 shares. Pentwater Capital Management LP reported 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has 638,012 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 171,348 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 6,162 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com holds 34,866 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Company reported 34,907 shares. Moreover, Df Dent And has 1.24% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 1,834 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.88% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Capital Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Mackay Shields Ltd invested in 0.02% or 34,350 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold CIT shares while 99 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.88% less from 94.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Invest Mngmt invested in 135,549 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Wellington Gp Llp holds 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) or 32,533 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 161,600 shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 2,855 shares. Korea Inv invested 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Northern Tru reported 1.01M shares stake. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 31,194 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Pnc Fin Services Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 28,056 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Gabelli Funds Limited reported 11,000 shares stake. Moreover, Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc has 0.33% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 545,392 shares. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 886 shares.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $936,573 activity. $84,900 worth of stock was bought by Solk Steve on Friday, August 16. The insider Alemany Ellen R bought $500,817. Fawcett John J. had bought 7,000 shares worth $307,717 on Tuesday, August 13.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 83,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,306 shares, and cut its stake in Tiberius Acquisition Corp.