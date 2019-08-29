Owl Creek Asset Management LP Boosted Its Lkq (LKQ) Position by $14.69 Million; Share Value Declined; Community Bank Raised Apple (AAPL) Holding by $331,506 as Share Price Rose

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 68.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 524,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.72M, up from 769,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $26.19. About 1.58 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53M, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $209.01. About 20.55M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – APPLE TO TAKE COMPONENTS FOR NEXT IPHONE EARLIER: COMM. TIMES; 10/05/2018 – Apple says it’s not going ahead with the data center, citing “delays in the approval process.”; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS MULTIPLE SERVICES MAY BE UNAVAILABLE ON MAINTENANCE; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SIGN AND EXECUTE ESCROW FRAMEWORK DEED WITH APPLE GIVING LEGAL EFFECT TO RECOVERY OF ALLEGED STATE AID; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Llc owns 40,715 shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cidel Asset Mgmt owns 4,545 shares. Moreover, Contrarius Investment Ltd has 1.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 4.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 217,803 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has invested 0.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Merian (Uk) Ltd holds 1.68% or 959,892 shares. Iowa Bank & Trust has 37,315 shares for 3.25% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 116,835 shares stake. Oppenheimer And reported 544,537 shares. Savant Cap Lc invested in 1.75% or 49,166 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 6.96M shares or 3.35% of all its holdings. Cambridge Grp Inc reported 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors accumulated 46 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s health team faces tension, exits – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s streaming spending races past $6B – FT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Stock Is Looking Ripe for the Picking At $200 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Interm (VGIT) by 6,580 shares to 32,182 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,118 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Smallcap Etf (SCZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 9,831 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn reported 0.01% stake. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 349,069 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 479,227 shares. British Columbia Mgmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 87,980 shares. 2,190 are held by Synovus Financial. Guinness Asset owns 675 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc reported 8.58% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,320 shares. 83,341 were accumulated by Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 174,948 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. Capital has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Asset Mgmt One Limited invested in 0.02% or 159,011 shares. Moreover, Concourse Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 3.33% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 505,000 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $120.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Air Group Inc by 173,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 773,135 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.