Owens & Minor New Com (OMI) Holder North Star Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $424,816; V3 Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC)

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Owens & Minor Inc New Com (OMI) by 83.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 106,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.62% . The institutional investor held 21,151 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87,000, down from 127,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Owens & Minor Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 911,772 shares traded. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 85.31% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.31% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 16/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282223 – OWENS BROCKWAY GLASS CONTAINER; 17/05/2018 – Terrell Owens goes for Jason Garrett’s head; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens & Minor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMI); 18/04/2018 – OWENS & MINOR CUT TO TO BB FROM BB+ BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Halyard Health’s CFR to B1; outlook stable; 10/04/2018 – Owens & Minor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 08/05/2018 – Owens & Minor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02M, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 689,059 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $9,716 activity.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) by 8,138 shares to 17,688 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 4,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS).

