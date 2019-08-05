Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. (ORM) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As REIT – Office company, Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. has 11.24% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 81.72% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. has 55.16% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 1.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.90% 7.16% 2.59%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 49.83M 722.33M 101.73

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.29 1.33 2.46

The potential upside of the competitors is 23.43%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 2.39% 4.28% 3.13% 8.08% 14.45% 17.96%

Dividends

Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.’s rivals beat Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.