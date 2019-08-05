Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. (ORM) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As REIT – Office company, Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. has 11.24% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 81.72% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. has 55.16% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 1.00% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|6.90%
|7.16%
|2.59%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.
|N/A
|N/A
|0.00
|Industry Average
|49.83M
|722.33M
|101.73
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.29
|1.33
|2.46
The potential upside of the competitors is 23.43%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Industry Average
|2.39%
|4.28%
|3.13%
|8.08%
|14.45%
|17.96%
Dividends
Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.’s rivals beat Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.
