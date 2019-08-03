Owens & Minor New Com (OMI) Valuation Declined While North Star Investment Management Has Cut by $424,816 Its Holding; Praesidium Investment Management Company Lowered Its Stake in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) as Market Value Rose

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32 million, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 620,165 shares traded or 22.66% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC CSOD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $503 MLN TO $511 MLN; 11/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL-INTEND TO FORM PARTNERSHIP WITH GENERAL PARTNER, LIMITED PARTNER FOR INVESTMENT IN REAL ESTATE PROJECTS IN NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Public Sector and Education Wins; 18/05/2018 – Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 – Rising lncidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 13/04/2018 – SINGAPORE’S GIC, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH, AND DRAGON CAPITAL AMONG CORNERSTONE INVESTORS IN TECHCOMBANK’S EQUITY ISSUE – TERMSHEET; 01/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Convergence 2018 Client Conference; 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPAIRMENT OF FILM DEPOSITS AND RIGHTS

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Owens & Minor Inc New Com (OMI) by 83.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 106,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.62% . The institutional investor held 21,151 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87,000, down from 127,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Owens & Minor Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.26M market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 950,516 shares traded. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 85.31% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.31% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens & Minor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMI); 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 19/04/2018 – Owens Joins Hillman Board; 16/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282223 – OWENS BROCKWAY GLASS CONTAINER; 16/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Owens & Minor 7Y TLB for Halyard Health Acq; Mtg 4/18; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth; 23/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 14/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor 1Q Adj EPS 43c

Analysts await Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 78.13% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.32 per share. OMI’s profit will be $4.41 million for 10.29 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Owens & Minor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold OMI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 55.89 million shares or 3.47% less from 57.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 904,342 are owned by Prudential Financial Inc. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Limited Com has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp invested in 0.01% or 68,624 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Cwm Llc reported 4,716 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 10,000 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.48 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 353,757 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Brandes Inv Prns Ltd Partnership accumulated 403,502 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) or 95,076 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co accumulated 22,085 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc Nev (NYSE:AZO) by 759 shares to 809 shares, valued at $829,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farmer Bros Co Com (NASDAQ:FARM) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Talend S A by 323,084 shares to 1.79 million shares, valued at $90.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Glob Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.29% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Serv Automobile Association holds 31,412 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 41,825 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0.01% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 467,221 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Moody National Bank Tru Division has 112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na owns 55 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Personal Ser stated it has 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Rothschild Asset Management Us has 27,509 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Manchester Cap Management Limited invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Qs Limited reported 63,075 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 6,129 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 45,685 shares. Brinker Cap has 0.02% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).