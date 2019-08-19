Owens & Minor (OMI) to pay $0.00 on Sep 30, 2019; Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Cut United Technologies (UTX) Position By $32.25 Million

Owens & Minor Inc (NYSE:OMI) is expected to pay $0.00 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:OMI) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.00 dividend. Owens & Minor Inc’s current price of $4.86 translates into 0.05% yield. Owens & Minor Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.86. About 889,548 shares traded. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 85.31% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.31% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President; 16/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282223 – OWENS BROCKWAY GLASS CONTAINER; 27/03/2018 – Owens & Minor Names Shana Neal as SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer; 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 16/05/2018 – OWENS & MINOR IDR CUT TO B+ FROM BB BY FITCH; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 60.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 251,991 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Owl Creek Asset Management Lp holds 166,612 shares with $21.48M value, down from 418,603 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $107.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $132 lowest target. $149.75’s average target is 19.75% above currents $125.05 stock price. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 20. Cowen & Co upgraded the shares of UTX in report on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.37% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Aperio Limited Liability Company reported 425,638 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Cim Mangement accumulated 4,333 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 15,329 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp holds 0.09% or 423,598 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Lc holds 18,901 shares. 30,956 were reported by Boston Research And Management Incorporated. Baldwin Inv Management Limited Com has 0.27% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6,915 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 110,455 shares. Barrett Asset Lc holds 67,258 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. 579 are owned by Barnett &. American Registered Invest Advisor, Texas-based fund reported 9,149 shares. Bell Bank invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Oakmont Corp invested in 0.03% or 1,660 shares. Moreover, Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Co has 0.57% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) stake by 1.08M shares to 4.02 million valued at $489.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) stake by 524,600 shares and now owns 1.29 million shares. Vici Pptys Inc was raised too.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.55 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services firm in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. The company has market cap of $305.98 million. It operates through three divisions: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

More notable recent Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “32 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 92% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Owens & Minor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Owens & Minor Names Mark Zacur as SVP, Chief Procurement Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.