Owens (OI) Shareholder Oarsman Capital Increased Its Holding by $834,666 as Valuation Declined; First Heartland Consultants Increases Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,193 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05M, up from 2,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 2.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Bezlio Releases New Amazon to ERP Integration Portal; 04/04/2018 – Variety: Canneseries: Rai’s `The Hunter’ Falls Prey to Amazon Prime Video; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s top voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the Intl Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 19/03/2018 – Celebrity Fortnite gamer Ninja applauds Amazon’s ‘incredible play’ on Twitch; 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 28/03/2018 – Rochester Democr: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR MELI: CITI; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Owens (OI) by 20.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 49,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 292,064 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04 million, up from 242,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Owens for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 2.81M shares traded or 68.96% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. On Monday, August 5 the insider HELLMAN PETER S bought $60,766.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $416.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 5,662 shares to 6,224 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,395 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV).

