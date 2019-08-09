Owens (OI) Holding Maintained by Foundry Partners Llc; Timber Creek Capital Management Cut Its Visa Com Cl A (V) Stake by $311,220 as Stock Price Rose

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 1,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 57,151 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 59,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $413.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $179.98. About 3.82 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Owens (OI) by 22.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 104,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 572,442 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87M, up from 468,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Owens for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 1.19M shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.29B for 31.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 14,225 shares to 38,985 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Akre Management Ltd has 8.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4.89 million shares. Heritage Investors Management holds 0.29% or 31,437 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Inc holds 1.76% or 139,432 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 18.76 million shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 68,691 shares. Wealth Architects Lc holds 0.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,588 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement invested in 1,363 shares or 0% of the stock. Hayek Kallen Investment Mgmt holds 2.39% or 23,557 shares. Roosevelt Invest Gp holds 1.6% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 82,390 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has 146,149 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. East Coast Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 49,160 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,800 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd invested in 623,595 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Lc reported 0.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 3,114 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. On Monday, August 5 Williams Carol A bought $122,110 worth of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Mgmt LP has invested 0.06% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Private Advisor Group Inc Limited holds 31,416 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 4.77 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 0% or 20,700 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 20,788 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Globeflex Cap LP invested in 70,840 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 260,098 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.03% or 3.35M shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Moreover, North Star Invest Mgmt has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 32,130 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oberweis Asset Inc reported 25,600 shares. 20,000 were reported by Spark Inv Limited Liability.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 29,028 shares to 225,381 shares, valued at $12.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stepan Co Com (NYSE:SCL) by 51,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,979 shares, and cut its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI).