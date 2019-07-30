Owens (OI) Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Stake; Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Increased Its American Tower (AMT) Stake by $529,930

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 2,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,105 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, up from 28,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $205.57. About 1.78 million shares traded or 4.59% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Owens (OI) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 290,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.87M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.46M, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Owens for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.52. About 556,328 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 6.79% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “OI Announces the Acquisition of Glass Packaging Facility in Mexico; Expands Presence in Growing Mexican Market – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Itâ€™s Time to Invest in Value Stocks â€“ Atlanticâ€™s Alexander Roepers Expects Rotation Back to Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OI Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OI REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2019 RESULTS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.71M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lyrical Asset Management LP invested 1.49% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Arizona State Retirement reported 0.02% stake. 64,305 are owned by Hsbc Public Ltd Company. 12,711 are owned by Nomura. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Jensen Management accumulated 32,620 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc has 0.01% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). M&T Bankshares owns 12,705 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 721,983 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 31,391 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 54,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd reported 135,105 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Boyar Asset Mngmt invested in 0.33% or 22,974 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $526,760 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Inv Limited Liability Corp owns 10,000 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 1.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4,632 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tower Cap (Trc) accumulated 7,997 shares. 6,964 are held by Chemical Bank. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 5.65M shares. Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 66,200 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 1.04 million shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Mount Lucas Lp holds 0.36% or 11,179 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rothschild Asset Management Us has 0.18% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 86,351 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp reported 69,074 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 589,979 shares. Invesco invested in 0.25% or 3.82M shares.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr Enhncd Lw (LDUR) by 39,080 shares to 39,564 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series (JNK) by 38,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,925 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWM).