Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Reaches $5.33 After 8.00% Down Move; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering McCormick & Company, (MKC)

The stock of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.99% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.33. About 754,525 shares traded. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 85.31% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.31% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 17/04/2018 – OWENS & MINOR’S CFR TO B1 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – OWENS & MINOR IDR CUT TO B+ FROM BB BY FITCH; 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor 1Q EPS 13c; 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Owens & Minor, Inc.’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 01/05/2018 – OWENS & MINOR COMPLETES PURCHASE OF HALYARD S&IP OPS; 08/05/2018 – Owens & Minor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens & Minor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMI); 12/03/2018 – Christian Post: WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon’s ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match May Not Involve Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or Even Daniel BryanThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $335.57M company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $4.90 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:OMI worth $26.85 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. McCormick & Company has $150 highest and $14300 lowest target. $147.67’s average target is -8.39% below currents $161.19 stock price. McCormick & Company had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Jefferies. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of MKC in report on Tuesday, August 20 to “Underweight” rating. See McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $154.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Downgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: Incorporated Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $143.0000 148.0000

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $150 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold Owens & Minor, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 53.08 million shares or 5.03% less from 55.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Fmr Lc invested in 1,520 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 699,431 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 46,543 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Inc reported 330,838 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). 17,241 were reported by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Com holds 271,254 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Systematic Financial Mgmt L P has 0.04% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). California Public Employees Retirement owns 98,831 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited reported 51,856 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackstone Group Inc reported 0.04% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 52,100 shares stake.

Analysts await Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 43.75% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.32 per share. OMI’s profit will be $11.33M for 7.40 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Owens & Minor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% EPS growth.

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services firm in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. The company has market cap of $335.57 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Domestic, International, and Clinical & Procedural Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

More notable recent Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$6.26, Is Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Owens & Minor Opens Nominations for the 2019 Earl G. Reubel Awards – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Holdings Investors Should Consider Reducing – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 92% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s (NYSE:MKC) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What’s Cooking Ahead of McCormick Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Checking the Performance of 5 Mm-Mm Good Stocks, 1 Year Later – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McCormick & Company: Buyer Beware – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Companies With Higher Profitability Than Kraft Heinz – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company has market cap of $21.37 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Consumer and Industrial. It has a 31.53 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb National Bank N A Mo holds 0.05% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 12,187 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc holds 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 19,822 shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Corporation has invested 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Amer Rech & has 1.02% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Gamco Et Al invested 0.03% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Axa stated it has 0.06% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Pitcairn Com holds 1,390 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.26% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 385,342 shares. 17,224 are held by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Fruth Mgmt holds 21,465 shares. Soros Fund Ltd Liability Corp reported 175,000 shares stake. Gotham Asset Ltd Co reported 78,186 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 23,519 shares. 1,604 are held by Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.